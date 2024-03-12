NY Dems weigh new ways for voters to cast ballots: drop boxes and "portable" poll sites

A push by Democrats to get more New Yorkers to vote has fueled a stream of bills in Albany. So what's next on the agenda? Letting counties deploy ballot drop boxes and set up "portable" polling stations for early voting.

Both bills are meant to make voting easier and would be optional, left to the discretion of bipartisan election offices in each county. But they are the latest flashpoints in an ongoing clash over voting methods between Democrats who control both legislative chambers and Republicans, who fought the earlier reforms and oppose the two pending proposals.

Since 2019, voting access pushes by New York Democrats have given the state early voting and access to mail-in ballots for all voters.

Neither bill is new. The Senate has passed them both several years in a row, most recently in January, but they remain in limbo because the Assembly hasn't taken them up.

What gives them an added charge this year is the looming battle for congressional swing seats in New York that will help decide control of the House — races in which small pockets of votes may prove critical.

This file photo shows an absentee ballot box in the lobby at the Dutchess County Board of Elections in Poughkeepsie on Oct. 1, 2020.Under a temporary executive order issued in 2020 because of the pandemic, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed voters to skip lines by depositing their absentee ballots in drop boxes at election offices and polling stations.

What would the bills do exactly?

One bill would allow counties to set up one or more "secure receptacles" where voters could deposit their absentee ballots instead of mailing them. If enacted, New York would join 25 other states that already allow or require drop boxes, including neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In a Senate floor debate in January, Republicans cast doubts about the security of ballot boxes, questioning where they would be placed and whether they would be supervised or monitored with surveillance cameras. They raised the prospect of wrongdoers casting multiple ballots or taking votes from the boxes.

"Proposals like this erode confidence and endanger the simple security of our elections," said Sen. Mark Walczyk, a Watertown Republican.

Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the Manhattan Democrat who sponsored the bill, explained that state election commissioners from both parties would decide the details that Republicans were questioning about where boxes may be placed and how they would be secured. He discounted the fears they raised about tampering, saying no such problems had arisen in the other 25 states.

"There is not a scintilla − not a scintilla − of evidence that absentee ballot drop boxes lead to less voter security and election integrity," he said.

Another bill Senate Democrats approved that day would allow counties to open one or more "portable" voting stations for at least three days during the early-voting period, when fewer voting sites typically are open than on election days. Sites must be chosen to draw as many voters as possible, based on population density, travel time, public transportation routes and other factors, the bill states.

Voters fill in their ballots at the Khalil Gibran School in Yonkers on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023.

Those added polling sites might be mobile − housed in a van, for instance − or situated in familiar places such as a library, depending on what county officials choose, said Sen. Rachel May, the Syracuse Democrat who sponsored the bill. But that flexibility raised questions about ballot security for Sen. George Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican.

"We really don't know what this is going to look like," Borrello said, calling the proposal "one more step in the wrong direction" for voting in New York.

Democrats say the purpose of both bills is to increase participation in elections by giving busy voters more options for casting their ballots.

This 2020 file photo shows one of 17 identical, ballot drop boxes that were placed in accessible areas throughout Ocean County, New Jersey for voters to return their Nov. 3 General Election ballot in 2020.

Both are awaiting action in the Assembly Election Law Committee. Assemblyman Tony Simone, the Manhattan Democrat sponsoring the drop-box proposal, said in an interview on Monday that he expects that bill to come to a vote this year, most likely toward the end of legislative session in June. He said he knew of no objections that had stalled the proposal in past years.

Republicans sued last year to stop a new law that gave all New York voters the right to request a mail-in ballot, as they could do for three years during the pandemic. The GOP plaintiffs lost the case last month, but have appealed and were granted a sped-up review by an Appellate Division panel of judges. Both sides must file their briefs this month.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ballot drop boxes, "portable" poll sites to be allowed under NY bills