NY to declare drug overdoses a state emergency? Lawmakers raise alarm about rising deaths

Anti-overdose efforts in New York have gained access to $335 million in opioid settlement funds so far, but mounting drug deaths have now fueled a push for a state emergency declaration to combat the public health crisis.

New York’s continued struggle to curb overdose deaths — which set new record-highs last year by claiming more than 6,700 lives statewide, early data show — comes as some other states reported plateaus or slight declines in drug deaths.

That contrast suggested the decades-long opioid epidemic fight in New York required renewed urgency, advocates said. A bipartisan group of 50 state lawmakers last week urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare an overdose state disaster emergency, citing a need for expanded authority to combat drug deaths.

How many opioid deaths in New York?

Early data analysis suggested drug overdose deaths plateaued last year in New York when excluding New York City. A total of 3,407 drug deaths hit the state during the 12-month period ending in October, nearly identical to the death toll the prior year, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provisional data show.

In New York City, however, drug deaths spiked 10% last year during the same period, reaching 3,361.

Overall, the fact the state and city’s drug deaths are hitting record-highs reinforced concerns that the opioid epidemic has shifted into a broader overdose crisis. That’s because many street drugs are being laced with deadly synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl and xylazine, which fuels accidental overdoses.

Nationally, drug deaths have quadrupled over the past two decades, killing 107,941 Americans in 2022, or 32.6 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. The total number of deaths is a slight increase from 2021 (106,699 deaths.)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces the first-year total of opioid settlement funds being spent statewide during a media briefing in the Bronx.

What are the benefits of an overdose disaster emergency in NY?

At least eight other states have declared a state emergency in response to the opioid crisis. The moves came after the Trump administration declared it a national emergency in 2017.

Each declaration opened a toolbox of otherwise off-limits governmental authority, though the details about funding, regulation and other aspects of the anti-opioid measures varied based on the respective executive orders.

In New York, lawmakers sent a letter to Hochul outlining their goals for a disaster declaration, as first reported by City & State.

Among the proposed measures:

Waiving all cost sharing — such as copays coinsurance, deductibles — for those attempting to access substance use treatment services.

Increasing Medicaid rates for substance use treatment services.

Adjusting and/or waiving unattainable staffing requirements in the state rules.

Creating emergency regulations permitting community-based organizations to enhance overdose prevention methods and services.

“Every 90 minutes a New Yorker dies a preventable (drug) death,” state Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, D-Queens, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the April 2 letter. “More can and must be done.”

Hochul has yet to address the letter, which followed a months-long campaign by advocates and some lawmakers seeking the disaster declaration.

Tracking opioid settlement funds: What has NY done with the money?

Meanwhile, New York has outperformed some states in getting opioid settlement funds to advocate and service providers on the drug crisis frontlines, according to KFF Health News reports tracking the money nationally.

In New York, about $192 million in settlement funds was reaching communities as of last fall. The largest chunk —about $64 million — went to regional abatement programs, which spanned a broad range of locally managed addiction and mental health services, state data show.

Other spending touched on everything from housing and transportation services to public awareness and harm reduction, such as programs distributing overdose-reversal naloxone kits and drug test strips to identify fentanyl-tainted narcotics.

The money is part of more than $2.6 billion in legal settlements secured by New York through its lawsuits accusing drug makers, distributers and pharmacies of knowingly flooding neighborhoods with opioid pain pills, which ignited the addiction epidemic that has killed more than 40,000 New Yorkers since 2014, state officials said.

Additional settlement payments will be flowing to state agencies and local governments over the next 17 years. Hochul's administration says $335 million has been made available to date, though some spending initiatives remain pending.

The KFF Health News tracker, which is exploring select legal settlements, reported that New York has received nearly $113 million so far, with another $927 million in estimated future payouts.

