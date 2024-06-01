NY Databases: Search restaurant inspections, real estate sales at pressconnects.com

Have health inspectors found anything unusual at your favorite local restaurant? Are you owed money or wondering how much the house sold for down the street? We have all of that information, plus a lot more, on our NY Database site on pressconnects.com.

We have dozens of databases featuring public records and updated reports at your fingertips. Search through restaurant inspections, real estate sales, unclaimed funds, weather alerts, and even how your representative voted in Congress.

Click here to go directly to NY Databases, or click one of the links below to find the latest information:

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County real estate sales, restaurant inspections: NY Databases