NY bill aims to increase police driver training after USA TODAY Network investigation

New state legislation seeks to strengthen driver training requirements for police in New York after a USA TODAY Network investigation revealed poorly trained officers were causing preventable wrecks, resulting in devastating injuries and deaths.

The bill would nearly double the amount of time police academy cadets must spend learning about emergency response driving, increasing the course minimum to 40 hours from 21 hours. That would bring New York up to the national average for police driver training, which USA TODAY Network first reported is key to reducing police-involved crashes.

Police already on the job in New York would also be required to get at least four hours of driver training during in-service training courses under the legislation, which was proposed by Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, D-Albany.

Fahy told the USA TODAY Network police training must improve in light of investigative journalism spotlighting the inadequacy of current standards, which have been stagnant since 2007. The Times Union in Albany is also reporting on the topic, and first reported on the legislation.

"The bottom line is the intent of this is to keep everyone safe; not just those who get hit, but the police themselves," she said.

How USA TODAY Network revealed police driver training flaws

To improve public understand of training gaps, the USA TODAY Network-New York explored driver training in law enforcement by observing a skills test, interviewing instructors and surveying about three dozen police academies across New York.

Officers currently must complete about 700 total hours of basic training, of which just 3%, or 21 hours, is devoted to emergency driving training.

And it is an issue across the country, as police academies on average spend more time on their health and fitness training (50 hours) than on driver training (40 hours), federal data show.

The USA TODAY Network surveyed driving training programs at dozens of police academies across New York, and found some courses currently ranged from 28 hours to 42 hours.

Further, not enough police departments in New York require regular post-academy driver training and remedial emergency response training after crashes, despite federal research that showed both programs help curb costly and dangerous collisions.

Police who train on driving simulators also crash less, but many police academies in New York don't have the digital training programs. The reason? Budget debates that ignore how reducing crashes saves more money than the technology costs.

