NY awards $3 million for Middletown courthouse renovations

A long-vacant courthouse will once again serve residents of Middletown and surrounding municipalities after state officials secured funds for its renovation.

State Sen. James Skoufis, D-Cornwall, announced Thursday the latest state budget cycle allocated $3 million for the renovation of the former federal courthouse in Middletown.

The building will house consolidated court services for the city of Middletown as well as other towns and villages throughout Orange County, in accordance with a state mandate for judicial consolidation.

“Having everything in one convenient location will truly allow the city of Middletown to streamline their proceedings, saving our residents both time and money,” said Assembly member Aileen Gunther.

For at least a decade, Middletown’s court activities have been split between City Hall and the existing courthouse, which officials said is too small to conduct the full scope of necessary business.

“Not only is it inefficient, it’s more expensive,” Skoufis said in a press conference streamed live on Facebook. Skoufis pointed to the cost of duplicate security and clerical services to cover both locations.

The city purchased the former federal courthouse in 2016 with $2.7 million in funding secured by Assembly member Gunther.

But the New York state Office of Court Administration “demanded significant rehabilitation” of the facility, Skoufis said, making the use of the building all but impossible without financial support.

“This kind of stuff only works if all the players are working together,” Skoufis said.

Middletown Mayor Joe DeStefano said the city plans to start construction before the end of the year.

