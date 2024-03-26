NY AG releases footage of January fatal police shooting on Thruway near Hillburn

The New York Attorney General's Office has released body-worn camera footage capturing a state trooper's fatal shooting of a motorist in January. The motorist, Rakim Tillery, was armed, according to police, and what appears to be a firearm can be seen on the pavement, near Tillery, after he exits his car.

The footage from two state troopers who pulled Tillery over, Steven Missale and Ronald Raymond, shows them both exiting their cars to approach Tillery's vehicle. However, Raymond immediately scrambles and begins to retreat behind his car as several gunshots are heard.

Around this time, Missale's camera shows him exiting his vehicle and drawing his weapon, shouting, "Don't," as repeated gunfire is heard. It is not clear where the shots originated from. Police say that Tillery "immediately fired on the troopers who both returned fire."

This still image is taken from body-camera video released by The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation. OSI is currently conducting an investigation into the death of Rakim Tillery, who died on January 3, 2024 following an encounter with the New York State Police.

After the initial gunfire, both officers rush to apprehend Tillery, who begins to wrestle on the ground with Missale. The video shows that at one point, Tillery's hand is wrapped around the front of Missale's gun, with one of his fingers positioned at the trigger. Another gunshot is heard, although it is also not clear where this shot originates from. Eventually, Tillery is subdued and is later pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that Tillery, 35, was pulled over because his vehicle had been flagged as being involved in a shooting in Albany that same day. The vehicle stop occurred on the New York State Thruway, near Hillburn, some 115 miles south of Albany.

The Attorney General's Office, which has criminal jurisdiction over cases involving police killings of civilians, is investigating the incident.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Fatal police shooting on Thruway: NY AG releases body camera footage