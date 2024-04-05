NY AG investigation reveals 12-person drug trafficking operation in Ulster, Dutchess

On Friday, April 5, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the convictions of 12 people for trafficking cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in the Hudson Valley.

Led by the Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, an 11-month investigation uncovered an operation trafficking drugs and illegally possessed firearms, including assault weapons and high-capacity magazines throughout Ulster, Dutchess and Saratoga counties.

The Attorney General Office's investigation seized over $1.3 million in drugs, 39 guns and $120,000 in cash. In addition, all 12 people pleaded guilty to felony charges for their role in the trafficking operation in Ulster County Court.

Christopher Pulichene, 41, of New Paltz, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the first charge. He was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for the second charge, which will run concurrently.

Devyn Wolny, 26, of New Paltz, pleaded guilty in September 2023 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Thomas Colon, 62, of Saugerties, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the first charge. He was sentenced to one year in jail for the second charge, which will run concurrent with the other sentence.

Ralph Banks Jr., 52, of Saugerties, pleaded guilty in May 2023 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for the first charge. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison, which will run concurrent with the other sentence.

Nicholas Lasusa, 33, of Saugerties, pleaded guilty in January 2023 to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Kevin Drake Jr., 34, of Kingston, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. His sentence is pending.

Alton Countryman, 36, of Kingston, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and three years of post-release supervision for the first charge. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the second charge.

Thekla Countryman, 36, of Kingston, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to five years of probation.

Joshua Guldy, 22; of Kingston, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Julia Eaton, 35, of Gansevoort, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to five years of probation.

Zachary Vanvlack, 34, of Wappingers Falls, pleaded guilty in January 2023 to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. His sentence is pending.

Robert Curry, 44, of Albany, pleaded guilty in October 2023 to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

What did the investigation reveal and what was recovered?

The task force investigation determined 12 people flooded the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region with cocaine and counterfeit Xanax pills, along with heroin and methamphetamine disguised as prescription drugs.

Heroin pills, officials said, came from Alton and Thekla Countryman and Guldy, while methamphetamine pills were obtained from a source on the West Coast and cocaine from a source on the Gulf Coast.

An illegal pill distribution network in and around Dutchess, Ulster and Saratoga Counties, which investigators said was run by 41-year-old Christopher Pulichene, supplied heroin pills disguised as oxycodone pills, methamphetamine pills disguised as Adderall pills and cocaine for resale to Colon, Eaton and Vanvlack. Pulichene allegedly also supplying the counterfeit Adderall pills for resale to Wolny.

Investigators said Colon sold the pills to Banks Jr., and resold cocaine to him, as well as to Drake Jr. and Lasusa.

The investigation specifically led to the recovery of:

11 kilograms of cocaine, with an approximate street value of $1.2 million

15,000 methamphetamine pills, disguised as Adderall pills, with an approximate street value of $100,000

5,000 artificial Xanax pills, with an approximate street value of $50,000

750 heroin pills, disguised as oxycodone, with an approximate street value of $20,000

39 firearms, including four assault weapons

40 high-capacity magazines

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

$120,000 in cash

“Going after those who fuel the gun violence and opioid epidemics is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe,” James said in a statement. “These individuals flooded communities in the Hudson Valley with deadly narcotics, and they put New Yorkers in even greater danger by disguising their drugs as prescription medications and illegally possessing assault weapons, which are claiming lives every day."

The 11-month investigation was a joint effort led by OCTF, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team, Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, with support from the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

