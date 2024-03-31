NXT Best: Musicals, drama, festivals and … Sons of Serendip with the MSO!

April is upon us, and it's the perfect time to get back to nature, take in a show, groove to some new music and explore some art. We've got it all in this week's NXT Best!

Godspell

Sunday, March 31 - 2:30 p.m.

Apollo Theatre Company

128 E. Martin St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Musical story of Jesus' life. $22 adults; $19 military, seniors 65 and older, and students 24 and younger; $17 ages 18 and younger. Go to tinyurl.com/yr2ebbf, email act@apollocivictheatre.org or call 304-263-6766.

Lysistrata

Sundays, March 31 and April 7 - 3 p.m. and Wednesday, April 3, through Saturday, April 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Shepherd College

109 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

For ages 18 and older. An ancient Greek anti-war tragedy. Performed by Shepherd University’s Rude Mechanicals Medieval and Renaissance Players. $5 adults; $2 non-Shepherd students; free Shepherd employees and students. Purchase tickets at the door.

Monday Morning Musicale

Monday, April 1 - 10 a.m.

Franks Art Center W. H. Shipley Recital Hall

260 University Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Shepherd University music students and musicians perform. Before and after concert, have coffee in Robert Scott Beard Memorial Lobby. Free. Go to https://www.shepherd.edu/music/calendar-of-concerts.

Wilson College 2nd Annual ArtsFest

Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5

Wilson College

1015 Philadelphia Ave.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Theatre and dance performances, afashion show, open mic readings and visual arts workshops. All events are free. For a detailed schedule and event descriptions, go to www.wilson.edu/artsfest or call 717-262-2002.

Learn about Historic Preservation

Monday, April 1 - 6 p.m.

Fletcher Branch Community Room

Washington County Free Library

100 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Presented by Andrew Stout, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society. Part of the McCauley Lecture Series. In person and live-streamed on the library's YouTube channel. Go to https://www.washcolibrary.org/wmr, email westmdroom@washcolibrary.org or call 301-739-3250.

Foraging in Franklin County

Tuesday, April 2 - 7 p.m.

Church of the Apostles' Social Room

336 Barnett Ave.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Presented by David Foster, professor of biology and environmental science at Messiah University. Part of The Institute's spring lecture series Enjoy Franklin County, Pa. Free. Go to natureandcultureinstitute.org, email info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.

Family Wildflower Walk

Wednesday, April 3 - 1 to 3 p.m.

Ferry Hill Ridge Trail

142 W. Potomac St.

Williamsport

Hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. For all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult. Kid-friendly activities available. Free. Registration required. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/calendar, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Doug Tallamy will be at the Luhrs Center, 475 Lancaster Drive, Shippensburg, Pa. on Wednesday, April 3, at 6 p.m. to discuss and sign his book, Bringing Nature Home, The Living Landscape and Nature’s Best Hope.

Nature's Best hope

Wednesday, April 3 - 6 p.m.

Luhrs Center

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

Lecture and book signing by Doug Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home, The Living Landscape and Nature’s Best Hope. Presented by Shippensburg’s Center for Land Use and Sustainability. Free, no tickets or reservations required. Go to https://luhrscenter.com or call 717-477-7469.

The Land We Share: A Love Affair Told in Hunting Stories

Wednesday, April 3 - 7 p.m.

Byrd Auditorium

The National Conservation Training Center

698 Conservation Way

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Authors Christine Cunningham and Steve Meyer discuss essays from their new book on how hunting on public lands nurtures the human spirit, sustains physical health and deepens appreciation for the natural world. Part of the NCTC Conservation Lecture Series. Free admission. No tickets or reservations required. Go to https://www.friendsofnctc.org/, email mark_madison@fws.gov or call 304-876-7276.

Jeffrey Martin with Stripmall Ballads

Thursday, April 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Singer/songwriter and guitarist from Portland, Ore. $15. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jeffrey-martin-with-stripmall-ballads-tickets-746430201827 or call 301-800-9390.

Hager House German Easter Tours will be given Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jonathan Hager House, 110 Key St. (in the City Park), Hagerstown.

Hager House German Easter Tours

Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jonathan Hager House

110 Key St. (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Tours of the historic, unique town founder’s home begin on the hour. $6 adults; $4 ages 62 and older, students 13 to 17, and military; $3 ages 6 to 12; free ages 5 and younger. No appointment necessary. Go to www.hagerhouse.org, email parksandrec@hagerstownmd.org or call 301-739-857 ext. 170.

She Kills Monsters

Fridays, April 5 and 12, and Saturdays, April 6 and 13 - 7 p.m. and Sundays, April 7 and 14 - 2 p.m.

Marinoff Theater

Shepherd University

62 W. Campus Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Dramatic comedy with homicidal fairies and 90s pop nostalgia. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc. Pay-what-you-will at the door; free for Shepherd students.

First Fridays Open Mic Jam Nite

Friday, April 5 - 7 to 10 p.m.

Blackcat Music Shop

155 Independence St.

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Show up, sign up and play. Solo singers/players as well as bands welcome. Refreshments and seating provided for those who just want to listen. Free. Donations accepted. Call 304-258-4440.

The Johnny Folsom 4

Friday, April 5 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Johnny Cash tribute band. $25. Go to liveathubcityvinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

Myersville Indoor Farmers Market

Saturday, April 6 - breakfast 7 to 10:30 a.m., document shredding 7 to 11 a.m., market 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Myersville Volunteer Fire Company Banquet Hall

301 Main St.

Myersville, Md.

All-you-can-eat country breakfast, hosted by the Lions Club of Myersville (call 301-401-2746). Free document shredding by All-Shred. Artisans, crafters and farmers selling seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh mushrooms, meats, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, local honey, local spirits, bath and body products, locally made crafts and more.

Naked Eye

Saturday, April 6 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

Classic rock. Call 240-203-8183. Go to brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.

Wildflower Walk

Saturday, April 6 - 10 a.m. to noon

C&O Canal Towpath

142 W. Potomac St.

Williamsport

Hosted by the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. For all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Registration required. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/calendar, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

27th Annual Home Show

Saturday, April 6 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Martinsburg Roundhouse

100 E. Liberty St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Exhibits, silent auctions. Admission is free. Go to https://easternwvhomebuilders.org/home-show/ or call 304-267-4710.

Rural Heritage Museum Opening Day

Saturday, April 6 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rural Heritage Museum

Washington County Agricultural Education Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Moonshine history and lore of Washington County. Moonshine tastings by Pathfinder Farm Distillery. Spinning demonstrations, hearth cooking, Treenware demonstrations. Live banjo music by Papa Uke (Tim Seals). Self-guided tours of indoor museums and 1800s Rural Maryland Village. Food by Hicksville BBQ, Smitty's Snacks, and baked goods and candy eggs made by museum volunteers. Parking by donation, cash only. Go to www.ruralheritagemuseum.org or email info.ruralheritagemuseum@gmail.com.

The Little Mermen - New York City’s Premier Disney Tribute Band will perform Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre Center, 159 S. Main St., Chambersburg, Pa.

The Little Mermen

Saturday, April 6 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre Center

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Sing-a-longs with rock covers of favorite Disney hits. Family show at 2 p.m. with concessions. Disney After Dark Show at 7 p.m. with adult Disney-themed drinks, beer, wine and concessions. $34 adults; $29 ages 60 and older; $25 military and frontline workers; $24 ages 18 and younger. Go to tinyurl.com/y9e3em3t or call 717-263-0202.

America’s Got Talent finalists Sons of Serendip and the Maryland Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. at The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.

MSO Premium Pops! Sons of Serendip

Saturday, April 6 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

America’s Got Talent finalists' quartet with harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist, and the Maryland Symphony Orchestra conducted by Elizabeth Schulze. $39 to $89. Go to www.marylandsymphony.org or call 301-790-2000.

Chatham County Line will perform Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m. at Hub City Vinyl, 28 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown.

Chatham County Line

Saturday, April 6 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Bluegrass, folk, country, and rock and roll band from Raleigh, N.C. $15 standing, $20 seated. Go to liveathubcityvinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

Welsh Run Spring Hymn Sing

Sunday, April 7 - 2 p.m.

Robert Kennedy Memorial Presbyterian Church

11799 Mercersburg Road

Mercersburg, Pa.

Singing and music. Freewill offering for the upkeep and improvements of the historical church.

Angela Easterling & Brandon Turner will perform Sunday, April 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Free Library, Alice Virginia & David W. Fletcher Branch, 100 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown.

Angela Easterling & Brandon Turner

Sunday, April 7 - 3 to 4 p.m.

Washington County Free Library

Alice Virginia & David W. Fletcher Branch

100 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Americana/folk/country duo from Greenville, S.C. Part of Noteworthy Sundays Concert Series. Free. Go to wcfl.librarymarket.com/events/upcoming or call 301-739-3250.

Shippensburg University Wind Ensemble and Concert Band

Sunday, April 7 - 3 p.m.

Luhrs Center

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

Students perform their spring concert. Directed by Trever Famulare, and student conductors Ryann Libor and Bryce Fisher. Free, no tickets or reservations required. Go to https://luhrscenter.com or call 717-477-7469.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Godspell, Sons of Serendip feature in this week's NXT Best! listings