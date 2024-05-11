NWS uses recent rise in temperatures to remind Northern California residents of water safety

(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service is using the recent rise in temperatures throughout Northern California as an opportunity to remind residents of important water safety measures.

On Saturday, NWS said that rivers, streams, and creeks throughout the region are “very cold” due to snow melt and even the most experienced swimmers are vulnerable to the water’s frigid temperatures.

“Do NOT enter cold, fast-running water!” NWS said on X. “In a matter of minutes, even experienced swimmers can lose muscle control…Use extreme caution!”

The weather service’s message comes as temperatures in multiple areas throughout Northern California are under a “moderate heat risk,” which means the temperatures can affect heat-sensitive people who are not adequately hydrated; however, going into a nearby body of water to cool off may not be the answer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NWS have a map with water temperatures on their website showing updated temperatures so residents can remain equipped with information to maintain their safety.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the portion of the American River near the Watt Avenue Bridge was listed at 60 degrees, according to the website. As the river travels further north into Fair Oaks, the temperature drops to 55 degrees.

The Folsom Lake was listed at a chilling 53 degrees while the Sacramento River near the Verona neighborhood, about 15 miles north of the Sacramento International Airport, is listed at 62 degrees.

“Be sure to exercise cold water safety along all area waterways!” NWS said.

Cold Water Safety Tips

Here are some cold water safety tips from the NOAA and NWS.

Stay calm. Minimize time in the water. Get out as soon as possible safely. If possible, utilize any floating objects to get out of the water.

Keep as much of your body out of the water as possible. Evaluate your options. If you can swim to safety, stay calm and do so.

If you cannot swim to safety, conserve energy and heat and await rescue. If you cannot get to safety, assume the Heat Escape Lessening Position (H.E.L.P.) position. This protects the critical body areas and slows down the loss of heat. H.E.L.P position means: Draw your knees to your chin and keep your legs together.

Press both arms against your side and keep your head out of the water. If possible, form a huddle in the water with others to conserve body heat.

