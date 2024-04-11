NWS updates coastal flood advisory for southern Westchester County

The National Weather Service has issued another coastal flood advisory for southern Westchester County and southern Fairfield County, Connecticut from midnight to 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Rain began to fall around 2 a.m. this morning and left some low visibility conditions for commuters around 5 a.m. Some trees were also reported down in Westchester due to high winds, however no power outages have been reported by any local utility companies.

Expected rainfall amounts from today's storm could measure up to half an inch of rain through the evening and winds could average around 20 to 30 miles per hour, with high gusts potentially reaching up to 40 miles per hour.

A National Weather Service radar image taken at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

While the flood advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service still advises early morning commuters to avoid any flooded roadways, especially in low-lying areas near the coast such as major roads or parking lots.

The rain is expected to last into Friday morning but is expected to clear into a sunny afternoon with a predicted high of 62 degrees, leaving the rest of the weekend mostly sunny and breezy.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Southern Westchester County NY coastal flood advisory issued