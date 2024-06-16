NWS sees possible tropical development this week off Florida

An area of possible tropical development has been identified near the Bahamas for the coming week that could develop into a tropical system.

The National Weather Service is forecasting possible tropical development this week off the coast of Florida.

In its forecast, NWS said an area of low pressure is expected to form as of midweek a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas. Conditions in the area are conducive for some development of the system as it moves west or west-northwest toward Florida.

Forecasters are giving the area a 30% chance of formation through the coming seven days. Any such system is likely to bring more rainfall to the area after a week of substantial rain that topped 20 inches in some parts of South Florida.

Meanwhile, a system of disturbed weather has formed over Central America, Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the NWS said. A tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves west, bringing heavy rain and flooding to southern Mexico and Central America.

The first storm of the current hurricane season will be named Alberto. A very active storm season is predicted for this year, given record-high water temperatures in the Atlantic basin and the arrival of a storm-favorable La Niña atmospheric phenomenon.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Weather Service identifies possible area of tropical development