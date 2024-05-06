NWS releases snowfall and rainfall totals from recent Northern California storm

(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from the recent storm that blew through Northern California on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the NWS, nearly 3 feet of snow fell in the Lower Lassen Peak area, the highest measurement recorded over the two-day timespan.

The agency said its “impressive” snow reports were updated through 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Summer coming early? New NOAA forecast map predicts warm 3 months ahead in these states

Coming in second was the 26 inches (over 2 feet) that was recorded in the Palisades Summit, followed by 22 inches (just under 2 feet) in Soda Springs and 18 inches in Yuba Pass (one-and-a-half feet).

Lower measurements were recorded in Kingvale (16 inches), Eagle Lake (13 inches), and Tahoe City (10 inches).

The snow that fell on Saturday and Sunday caused traffic delays on Interstate 80, forcing Caltrans to close the highway in all directions for hours on Saturday. The transportation agency also enacted chain controls on the majority of Interstate 80 near the Sierra Nevada.

Rainfall totals were also released by the NWS, but the numbers are far less impressive than the snow totals. In Sacramento County, the highest recorded number came from Placerville, which came in around one-and-a-half inches.

Shasta Reservoir storage above historical average, nearing capacity

In the city of Sacramento, three-quarters of an inch of rain was recorded.

Placer, Nevada, and El Dorado counties seemed to receive the bulk of the rain, with a few cities seeing over 2 inches of rain, including Colfax, Auburn, Nevada City, Grass Valley, Georgetown, El Dorado Hills.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.