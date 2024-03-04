NWS releases Northern California snowstorm 72-hour snowfall totals

(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service of Sacramento (NWS) released the 72-hour snowfall totals from the powerful snowstorm that began on Thursday morning in California’s Sierra Nevada.

According to the NWS, the storm has brought nearly 10 feet of snow to the region since it arrived, and the agency is forecasting an additional one to two feet to hit the region on Sunday.

“We’re expecting another 1-2 ft today above 4000 ft. Areas in the upper foothills may see 1-4 inches today as well,” NWS Sacramento said on X with an accompanying image of the snowfall totals.

In Bear Valley (Alpine County), 57 inches of snow, which comes to just under 5 feet, has been measured in the last three days, NWS said. In Soda Springs (Nevada County), that number jumps up to 7 feet.

The highest recorded number is the 87 inches (just over 7 feet) recorded in Sugar Bowl. Other notable measurements include the 63.6 inches measured at the Sierra Snow Lab, the 62 inches measured near Palisades, and the 73 inches measured in Kingvale.

Before it arrived, this snowstorm was touted as the strongest storm of the season, which was made evident by the rare blizzard warning that the storm invoked. Among the disruptions that the storm was expected to cause were road closures, whiteout conditions, and chain controls.

Since Friday, Interstate 80 has been closed and a recent video posted by Caltrans shows slow-moving traffic on Highway 50 leaving the Lake Tahoe Basin on Sunday. Chain controls have been in effect throughout the mountains and other roads remain blanketed by snow.

