NWS: record rains fell Tuesday in Naples. Even more rain hit Marco Island

Record rains continue to fall in the Naples area, and daytimes highs are a bit wonky with heavy cloud cover and almost constant rain.

The National Weather Service is in Miami, which covers the Naples-Collier County area, said Naples set a new record for rainfall on a June 11, and Marco Island had even more rain than Naples.

"We had a total of about 3.94 inches at Naples Municiple Airport and that broke a record (2005 at 2.8 inches)," said Anna Torres-Vazquez, a meteorologist with NWS in Miami. "We'll continue to see rainfall through the area (today), so we could end up seeing another 4 to 6 inches of rain fall throughout the area."

A citizen in Marco Island sent in a report to NWS that showed 5.89 inches of rain there. NWS doesn't keep official records for Marco Island, so it's difficult to say when a record has occurred there.

NWS: 4 to 6 inches of additional rain possible

"A rain band that went through Wednesday morning skirted the airport and went further north," Torres-Vazquez said. "But we have localized estimates of 3.87 inches in East Naples, 4.16 inches in Golden Gate and a report of 5 inches close to the coast of Naples."

More: Massive sea turtles coming to nest at a SW Florida beach near you. What to know

Wind and rain create big waves in the Gulf of Mexico at Marco Island's South Beach June 11, 2024.

Torres-Vazquez said the tropical moisture that's been lingering over the Sunshine State for most of the week will soon shift to the Atlantic Ocean, but we may still see rain from the plume.

"We could see the air mass full of tropical moisture gradually shift eastward and into the Atlantic by the weekend," she said. "That doesn't mean we won't still see storms, but the bulk of that should be done by that point for our area."

Rain has helped tame daytime highs

One good thing about all the rain has been that it's kept daytime temperatures well below average.

Southwest Florida recently suffered through several weeks of above-average highs, with heat index numbers getting into the triple digits.

The high in Naples occurred Tuesday morning with the low for the day happening around noon, Torres-Vasquez said.

More: Will sargassum wreak havoc on SWFL beaches this summer?

"At Naples Airport the high was 84 degrees, and that was early in the morning," she said. "And the minimum temperature for the day was 75, and that was during noontime hours. So, the cloud coverage and the rainfall has definitely helped."

Weather should return to typical summertime pattern with afternoon showers by next week.

"Once this air mass moves, we'll be back to more June-type behavior with easterly winds which lead to rain and storms in the afternoon in Southwest Florida," she said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Record rains continue to fall in Naples, Marco, Golden Gate