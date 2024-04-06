NWS provides Northern California weather forecast for solar eclipse

(FOX40.COM) — California may not be in the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, but the National Weather Service is still providing tips for those in the Golden State who want to view the rare astrological phenomenon.

According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, clear skies in the path of totality are most likely in northern New England and Upstate New York. The agency does add that there is still some uncertainty and clouds cannot be entirely ruled out.

“Rain showers and thunderstorms are becoming more likely near the path of totality across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas,” NWS adds. “Some of the storms may become severe Monday night.”

But in California, residents will be able to experience a partial eclipse viewing experience, which is still worth viewing considering the next eclipse isn’t happening until 2045.

NWS Sacramento said that sunny skies are forecast across interior Northern California, which is primarily the Sacramento Valley, and provided a list of cities across California with their peak eclipse viewing time.

For Sacramento, the peak time will be around 11:15 a.m. and last for about an hour until 12:18 p.m., with a “peak eclipse obscuration” of about 34%, which means about one-third of the sun’s surface area will be covered by the moon.

In other terms, Sacramento will see about two-thirds (66%) of Monday’s solar eclipse.

The Northern California city that will be able to see most of the solar eclipse is Eureka (27% obscuration rate); meanwhile, the city that will technically see the “least” amount of the eclipse is San Diego (54% obscuration rate).

Other cities listed include San Francisco (34% obscuration), Fresno (41% obscuration), Bakersfield (45% obscuration), and Los Angeles (49% obscuration).

“If you’re planning on viewing the eclipse, make sure to do so safely with eclipse glasses!” NWS adds.

FOX40’s Weather Forecast for Monday echoes NWS’s forecast, calling for sunny skies and expecting the temperature to hover around the low 70s. The forecast also says there is a relatively nonexistent 4% chance of rain.

