NWS predicts several days of extremely high temperatures: What you can do to stay safe

COSHOCTON − The National Weather Service is predicting a heat wave across Ohio beginning early next week and lasting through Saturday, June 22, with temperatures hitting as high as 98 degrees in Coshocton before slowly dropping back into the 80s.

In Coshocton, temperatures are predicted to hit 96 degrees Monday, 98 degrees on Tuesday, 96 degrees on Wednesday, 98 degrees on Thursday, 97 degrees on Friday, and 93 degrees on Saturday. Sunday, June 23, through Monday, June 24, isn’t expected to be higher than 92 degrees, with temperatures barely falling back into the 80s on Tuesday, June 25, at 89 degrees.

The Ohio Department of Health has a few tips for staying safe and cool in the heat.

The National Weather Service says a heat wave is expected to arrive in northern Ohio starting on Sunday.

● Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

● Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, visit a shopping mall or public library for a few hours. Your local health department can help you find any available heat-relief shelters in your area.

● Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.

● Avoid hot and heavy meals.

● Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest in the mornings and evenings. If you must work in the heat monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, stop all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.

● Wear sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses.

● Do not leave children or pets in cars. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. When the outside temperature is 80 degrees, the temperature inside a car can rise to 109 degrees within 20 minutes, to 118 degrees within 40 minutes and to 123 degrees within an hour. When leaving your car, check to be sure everyone is out of the car. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep.

● Drink plenty of fluids but stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks. Replace salt and minerals lost through heavy sweating. Keep your pets hydrated by providing plenty of fresh water in a shady area.

● Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

● Monitor those at high risk of heat-related illness at least twice a day. While anyone can be affected by heat-related illness, some people at greater risk than others include including pregnant women, infants, young children, the elderly and those who work outside.

