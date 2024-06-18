AUGUSTA COUNTY – After the initial heat wave warnings and yesterday's thunderstorm, the National Weather Service has issued another warning for the rest of the week.

For Tuesday, from the day through the night, “a heat advisory is in effect for portions of western Maryland and the eastern West Virginia panhandle from Noon today to 8 p.m. this evening.” The alert includes Augusta County as an affected area.

Then, from Wednesday to next Monday, “A prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected this week, with increasing humidity through the week. The combination of heat and humidity could result in heat indices above 100 degrees Friday afternoon through at least Sunday afternoon.”

The alert is available online, published at 4:53 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: NWS predicts over 100 degree temps after rain