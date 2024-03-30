NWS predicts balmy weather for Easter weekend in Alabama

The National Weather Service meteorologists expect a sunny, warm Easter weekend in Alabama.

Predictions from the Farmers' Almanac agreed, calling for dry and pleasant conditions across the Southeast for the holiday weekend.

If you're heading outside to enjoy the temperatures, be aware most of the state is seeing high allergy levels, according to Pollen.com.

Forecast for Montgomery

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Winds less than 8 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

Forecast for Birmingham

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Winds less than 8 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

Forecast for Huntsville

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Winds less than 8 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

Forecast for Mobile

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Winds less than 8 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest winds up to 10 to 12 mph.

