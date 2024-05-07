NWS: No confirmed tornadoes, damage from Monday night storms after multiple tornado warnings issued

The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls did not have any reports of confirmed tornadoes or damage as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after multiple tornado warnings were issued Monday night for parts of southeastern South Dakota, meteorologist-in-charge Todd Heitkamp said.

NWS offcials issue tornado warnings based on readings from their radar and any radar-indicated rotations or circulation that are favorable to produce a tornado, Heitkamp explained.

To confirm a tornado, someone has to spot it, or there has to be confirmed damage, he said. There were reports of unconfirmed funnel clouds Monday night, but they were very brief, he said. And with the time those funnel clouds (which do not touch the ground like tornadoes do) or any tornadoes could’ve occurred, they were difficult to be seen in the rain near sunset, he added.

It’s not rare for there to be a situation where a warning is issued based on what NWS sees on the radar and nothing is confirmed after it occurs, Heitkamp noted.

Tornado warnings are meant to give people advance notice as quickly as possible if something could occur, Heitkamp explained. Tornado warnings issued by the NWS on Monday night included:

7:49 p.m. in Canton, SD, Larchwood, IA, and Inwood, IA, until 8:15 p.m.

8:12 p.m. in Brandon, SD, Garretson, SD, and Valley Springs, SD, until 8:45 p.m.

8:22 p.m. in Brookings, SD, Volga, SD, and Aurora, SD, until 8:45 p.m.

8:24 p.m. in Flandreau, SD, Egan, SD and Trent, SD, until 9 p.m.

8:35 p.m. in Pipestone, MN, Edgerton MN, and Hardwick, MN, until 9 p.m.

8:44 p.m. in Pipestone, MN, Tyler, MN, and Elkton, SD, until 9:15 p.m.

8:52 p.m. in Edgerton, MN, Chandler, MN, Lake Wilson, MN, until 9:15 p.m.

8:58 p.m. in Tyler, MN, Ruthton, MN, Holland, MN, until 9:30 p.m.

Did you observe any damage from a tornado last night?



We are looking for reports from areas inside the blue color-filled polygons across far eastern South Dakota, far northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota. Pictures are encouraged! pic.twitter.com/2xR3njN54d — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) May 7, 2024

The NWS officials sought reports of damage Monday and Tuesday morning from eastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota and are still seeking reports.

NWS forecasts a chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon as a strong low pressure moves overhead, a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday, and a few afternoon showers possible Friday, too.

