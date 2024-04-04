NWS: mostly clear skies expected for Naples during eclipse peak

Weather will be a little on the warm side during Monday's solar eclipse, but there shouldn't be much in the way of clouds or rain to spoil the day.

The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid-80s in the Naples area Monday, with partly cloudy conditions.

Tom Brott of Cape Coral shot this photo of the 2017 total lunar eclipse in North Carolina. Now he and his wife Carol are traveling to see the 2024 eclipse in Hot Springs, Arkansas and take more photos. Both are members of the Fort Myers Camera Club.

"We are going to be under and easterly flow pattern so there's potential for upper-level clouds but in general that's really it," said Will Redman, an NWS meteorologist in Miami, the office that covers the Naples-Collier County area. "It just depends on how thick those clouds will be."

Partial cloudy conditions predicted for eclipse peak

Windy.com is predicting partial cloud cover for the Naples area around 3 p.m. Monday, when the eclipse is expected to peak in this region.

The website, popular with hurricane trackers, shows mostly clear skies in Collier during the afternoon.

"There will be high pressure offshore and easterly winds with pretty dry conditions," Redman said. "It looks like 1:47 p.m. to 3:15 pm with a peak at 3."

