NWS monitoring high water levels after storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The flash flooding that happened Wednesday night and Thursday from the small creeks and streams has gone down, but much of that water ended up in the Cumberland River, which is running just below flood stage and in what is called “Action Stage” since Wednesday.

A Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Nashville area along the Cumberland River, and a Flood Warning is in effect for Clarksville.

James LaRosa, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service (NWS), said that it will continue to run high this weekend, but will be on the way down.

“Right now, the Cumberland River is high,” LaRosa said. “But it is not going to get any higher. That’s the good news. Expect water levels on the Cumberland River in and around Nashville to remain high through today, and begin to subside tonight. For Saturday, they will continue to decrease but remain above Action Stage. So there is a Flood Advisory that remains in effect for the Nashville area. That will probably remain in effect until Saturday evening.”

As for Clarksville:

“For Clarksville downstream, we did have major flooding along the Red River, and that level is starting to come down,” LaRosa explained. “But it is still above Major Flood Stage. So there is still the risk for flooding around the Clarksville area. The Cumberland River is still going to rise a little bit more today and probably crest this afternoon. It’s above Flood Stage, so there is still a Flood Warning in effect for the Clarksville area, and that should stay in effect until probably tomorrow morning.”

The Tennessee River is on the rise as well. In New Johnsonville, it is forecast to rise through Action Stage to Minor Flood Stage over the weekend and remain there much of this week.

If you would like to see the stages and forecast for different rivers and streams in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, go to their hydrology link here and click on a location.

