NWS: Louisville weather to face storms, damaging winds west of I-65 in Kentucky tonight

Severe weather could be a concern for portions of Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service − Louisville.

A line of storms are expected to move through the Louisville region Thursday evening, but will likely affect areas west of Interstate 65 and along the highway ahead of a cold front.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?: What to know on date, start time, horses, outfits

Here's what you need to know:

Louisville, Ky. weather April 18-19, 2024

NWS in Louisville is predicting severe storms with damaging winds for east central, north central, south central and northwest Kentucky, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook report.

Timing for the strongest storms will between 8 p.m. Thursday night and 4 a.m. Friday morning, according to a recent tweet on X. Isolated damaging winds are the biggest concern paired with lightning and heavy rainfall.

Areas west of Interstate 65 in Kentucky are expected to be impacted the most. Isolated instances of hail or a brief spin-up tornado are secondary concerns, according to NWS.

Stay up to date of the weather later this evening and tonight and have multiple ways to receive warnings. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/krIhNy82GL — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) April 18, 2024

After highs hit around 85 degrees Thursday, temperatures slip to a high near 67 on Friday. A 90% chance of rain overnight falls to a 30% chance before 8am. A north wind around 11 mph is expected Friday morning.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Weather in Kentucky: Louisville-area may see severe storms tonight