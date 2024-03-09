NWS issues flood watch for Monroe County; wind gusts also expected

Monroe County is under a flood watch from from 1 p.m. Saturday through Sunday evening.

"A low pressure system will bring rain, heavy at times, this afternoon through tonight. Another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is forecast within the Flood Watch area in addition to the multiple rounds of rainfall we've already had over the past week," said the National Weather Service office in Philadelphia/Mount Holly.

"This is likely to bring several river gauges into flood stage across the Passaic, Raritan, and Rancocas basins by Sunday. Urban flooding will also be a threat around the Philadelphia and Allentown metro areas as the heaviest rain moves through late today into tonight," the NWS said.

Additionally, wind gusts may cause tree damage and power outages in Monroe County on Sunday and Monday.

The flood watch also covers Carbon County, the Lehigh Valley and additional parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Pike and Wayne counties are not under a flood watch, but a hazardous weather outlook issued Saturday morning by the Binghamton, New York, NWS office notes "a marginal risk for excessive rainfall late today into tonight" and the possibility of isolated power outages.

"A few snow squalls are possible Sunday midday through afternoon, with abruptly low visibility and slick roads. Though gusty winds are anticipated Sunday, the strongest gusts are forecast Sunday night into Monday, possibly 40 to 50 mph at times," the NWS said.

