NWS issues fire weather risk in Central Indiana

The National Weather Service issued an elevated fire weather risk today for Central Indiana.

Weather conditions are conducive to fires either easily starting or easily spreading, Kacie Fuson with NWS said.

When is the elevated fire weather risk for Indy?

NWS says the fire weather risk will last from late morning through this evening.

The greatest threat is during the late afternoon.

Why is there a fire weather risk?

Gusty winds combined with very low relative humidity means it’s very dry, Fuson said.

The combination of winds and dry air create dry ground fuels.

Winds are gusting up to 30 mph today and humidity levels are as low as 15%. Humidity under 25% is a concern, Fuson said.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued an elevated fire weather risk March 20, 2024, due to gusty winds and low humidity.

What precautions should Hoosiers take?

Avoid any flames outside, even mechanical equipment can spark and cause a fire in dry grass, Fuson said.

The main thing is to properly dispose of cigarette butts. Numerous fires have started recently along roadways from discarded butts, Fuson said.

NWS recommends burning on a different day when conditions are better.

“Be extra careful on these dry and windy days,” Fuson said.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Elevated fire weather risk in Central Indiana, NWS says