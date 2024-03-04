NWS Huntsville office evacuates after fire caused by surge protector

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The National Weather Service office in Huntsville is transferring responsibilities over to Jackson, Mississippi temporarily after a fire in their building Monday.

According to NWS Huntsville officials, a fire in the NWS building on the University of Alabama Huntsville campus Monday morning caused the office to evacuate.

Several agencies respond to aircraft crash in Madison County

A spokesman with Huntsville Fire and Rescue told News 19 that an overloaded surge protector malfunctioned, causing the fire.

NWS Huntsville hopes to resume normal operations and return to the building by Tuesday once they can confirm that the air quality conditions are safe.

Until then, the Weather Forecast Office in Jackson, Miss. will be assisting the Huntsville office and sending out all forecast products until further notice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.