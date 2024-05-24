NWS gives Memorial Day weather forecast for Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, and the National Weather Service has provided its forecast for Northern California as residents prepare for their three-day weekend.

“While we’re expecting cooler temperatures through Saturday, highs [in the Sacramento Valley] will quickly ramp back into the mid-to-upper 80s to low 90s next week,” NWS said on social media.

FOX40’s weather forecast also shows a brief dip in temperatures on Friday and Saturday with highs of 76 degrees and 74 degrees, respectively.

However, on Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day), temperatures will jump to 82 degrees and 85 degrees.

FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Adam Epstein said that Memorial Day is usually a hot one for residents of the Sacramento Valley, however, in 2024, temperatures are closer to the average for its time of the year.

“Four years ago the forecasted high [for Memorial Day] was 101 degrees,” Epstein pointed out. “The record high for Memorial Day is 103 degrees, while the coldest Memorial Day was 61 degrees in 1932…the rainiest Memorial Day was in 1948.”

NWS added a safety reminder to its forecast, reminding those in the Sacramento Valley to stay hydrated, wear sun protection, and make sure to check on heat-sensitive people and pets.

