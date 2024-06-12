NWS: Fort Myers sees new rain record for June 11 at 4 inches. Rains to continue

Rain records continue to fall in the Fort Myers area as the tropical plume that's drifted over Florida for days continues to pound the Sunshine State.

Several inches of rain have fallen across Lee County, and both Fort Myers and Cape Coral were under flood advisories from the National Weather Service, or NWS.

"At Page Field (Airport) there was 3.99 inches of rain, and it was a record," said Christianne Pearce, an NWS meteorologist in Ruskin, which covers the Fort Myers-Lee County area. "The record before that was 3.2 inches and that was set in 1983."

The average rainfall for a June 11 at Page Field is 0.32 inches, according to NWS records.

A view of a wet Times Square in Fort Myers Beach photographed Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Heavy rains continued on Wednesday.

The rains stem from a plume of tropical moisture that's hovered over the state for days.

It's expected to eventually work its way into the Atlantic Ocean and possibly form into a tropical storm.

"The whole system is moving northeast and it's just kind of moving slow," Pearce said. "Eventually it will move over Florida and the National Hurricane Center is already watching it because it has quite a bit of juice. But right now, it's just a good soaking rainfall."

Pearce said even bands of tropical moisture can bring heavy rains, as this one has.

Visibility along Cape Coral Parkway was diminished Tuesday, June 11, 2024 as traffic made its way through the consistent rain.

She pointed out that we don't need a named storm in order to see heavy rainfall for days and localized flooding.

"These tropical systems can dump a lot of rain, especially if they're slow ones," Pearce said. "We issued a flood advisory Wednesday for parts of Fort Myers because it was just continuous rain."

Rain will continue next week

This plume is expected to pass by the area by the weekend, and Pearce said the daily pattern should turn into the normal afternoon thunderstorms and showers.

"Hopefully we're moving more into our normal rainy season where you get showers in the morning or the afternoon, depending on the flow," Pearce said. "You know it's going to be hot and humid along the way. That's our typical summertime pattern, not this endless rain we've seen the past couple of days."

Rains have held down daytime highs

Pearce said one good side to the daily rains has been the constant cloud cover, which had led to daily highs being about 10 degrees below average.

"The highs have been in the 80s instead of the 90s with all this rain and cloud cover," Pearce said. "It's definitely helped with that."

Southwest Florida has also been in a drought, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, records.

NOAA's next drought index will be issued Thursday.

"If they have these numbers pulled in by then it should impact it," Pearce said. "It won't release the drought altogether, but it should definitely improve it."

