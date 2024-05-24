NWS confirms two tornadoes hit Temple area Wednesday

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado and an EF1 tornado hit the Temple, Texas area on Wednesday, according to a preliminary damage report that was released Thursday night.

The NWS Fort Worth/Dallas office’s damage survey team found that two tornadoes hit Bell County during a “supercell that moved through the area late Wednesday afternoon.” It was initially reported that one tornado had hit the area. The NWS also found damage associated with straight-line winds throughout the city of Temple.

EF2 ‘Temple Tornado’

The NWS said the EF2 tornado started near Morgan’s Point Resort at 6:21 p.m. and lasted until 6:26 p.m. Its peak wind speed was measured at 120 mph. It formed near TX Hwy 317 between FM 2483 and West Adams Avenue.

Thirty people were reported injured in this tornado, but there were no fatalities, according to the NWS.

At least a dozen power poles were significantly damaged in the area. The tornado moved east/southeast across the Terrace at Lake Pointe subdivision and damaged several homes, especially windows and roofs, according to the damage survey. At least four homes lost most of the roof, some outside walls, and had significant damage to the windows.

The NWS said the tornado crossed Tanglehead Drive toward West Adams Avenue and damaged many businesses including stand-alone restaurants, shops, banks, and strip malls, and several cars had moderate to significant damage and some cars were flipped.

The tornado continued to move southeast, crossing Old Waco Rd, damaging other homes and businesses.

The survey team reported that while there was additional damage to the east of Old Waco, the debris indicates that the circulation lifted around 6:26 p.m. with more widespread damage associated with winds estimated between 80-90 mph throughout the city of Temple.

A tornado was reported in Temple on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (Jordan Belt/KXAN News)

A tornado was reported in Temple on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (Jordan Belt/KXAN News)

EF1 ‘Southeast of Temple Tornado’

According to the NWS, the second tornado, which was rated an EF1, started around 6:33 p.m. near Little River-Academy, a small city in Bell County just south of Temple, and it ended at 6:35 p.m. Its estimated peak wind speed was 95 mph.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in this tornado.

It developed near Bob White Road, north of FM 3117, and tracked mostly over an open field, but major roof damage was found near the intersection of those roads, according to the NWS. Plus, additional but less extensive roof damage was seen to other homes as the tornado tracked southeast near Heidenheimer Road.

The survey team also found significant damage to several transmission lines along the area with more than a dozen towers flipped on its side. The NWS noted many trees along the tornado track were also heavily damaged. The team estimated the tornado lifted around shortly after crossing Rabbit Road because no other concentrated damage was found in that area.

The EF Scale, or Enhanced Fujita Scale, classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0…..65 to 85 mph

EF1…..86 to 110 mph

EF2…..111 to 135 mph

EF3…..136 to 165 mph

EF4…..166 to 200 mph

EF5…..>200 mph

The NWS’ preliminary damage report is available online.

