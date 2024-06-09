NWS confirms two additional tornadoes from storms on June 4

AMITE COUNTY, MS (BRPROUD) – A line of severe storms rolled through the Lower Mississippi Valley Tuesday, June 4, 2024, bringing with it swaths of straight-line wind damage and several confirmed tornadoes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) conducted a storm survey on Friday, June 7, 2024, finding damage from two tornadoes near the towns of Liberty and Peoria in Amite County in Mississippi.

The first tornado, an EF-1 with 100 mph maximum winds, touched down just to the northwest of Liberty and tracked eastwards for 4.13 miles. NWS New Orleans found that the tornado peaked in intensity near Tolar Lane where “at least 20 pine trees were snapped clean near the base.” As the tornado crossed Highway 567 towards Meadville Road, it weakened and lifted after uprooting more pines.

The next tornado was also an EF-1 with 100 mph maximum winds. It tracked just to the north of Peoria, MS and was on the ground for 7.44 miles. This tornado snapped or uprooted large swaths of trees along its path. NWS New Orleans also found that a “tree fell on a home here, but no one was injured.”

Thankfully, none of the tornadoes that touched down caused any injuries or fatalities according to the June 7 report and the June 5 report.

The two other tornadoes that touched down were also rated EF-1 in intensity. The first tracked on the ground for just over 16 miles across Amite and Pike Counties. The second tornado touched down just to the east of Kentwood in Tangipahoa Parish and lasted for 5.15 miles near Lewiston.

NWS surveys also revealed an extensive swath of preliminary straight-line wind damage across St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes with estimated winds of 85-95 mph tracking around 32 miles.

