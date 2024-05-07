Oklahoma has borne the brunt of severe weather so far this season, but North Texas has also had its share.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has confirmed four tornado strikes in the North Texas area during an outbreak on April 27.

The weather service rates tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita scale of EF0, the weakest, to EF5, the strongest.

On April 27, the strongest twister in North Texas was an EF2 that touched down in Knox County. An EF0 touched down in Baylor County, and another EF0 was confirmed in western Wichita County.

An EF1 tornado touched down in northern Wichita County and crossed the Red River into Oklahoma.

The strongest twister on that date was an EF4 that dropped southeast of Ardmore, Oklahoma.

This map from the April 27 tornado outbreak shows twister tracks in North Texas and Oklahoma.

Four Oklahoma residents were killed in the tornado outbreak with the towns of Holdenville and Sulphur being the hardest hit.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health estimated at least 300 people were injured.

The NWS confirmed 33 tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma and North Texas on that date.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: NWS confirms four tornadoes in North Texas in April 27 outbreak