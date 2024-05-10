NWS confirms EF3 tornado hit Maury County, EF1 tornado hit Robertson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service was busy on Thursday conducting storm surveys of some of the damaged areas of Middle Tennessee.

Preliminary information subject to updates:

In Maury County near Columbia, an EF3 tornado was confirmed with winds reaching up to 140 mph. It was half a mile wide. The path, length, and other details are still to be determined.

Maury County hit by EF3 tornado, per preliminary NWS report

In Robertson County so far, EF1 damage has been found with peak winds of 90 mph. Additional details are to be determined.

In Perry County, straight-line winds of 75 mph were determined to have downed trees and powerlines there.

Nashville’s National Weather Service office now sending out safety messages in Spanish

On Friday, they plan to inspect the Prospect area in Giles County, Carthage in Smith County, and Morrison in Warren County.

Other areas that may be surveyed are Lawrence, northeast Giles, and Marshall counties. There may be additional surveys in the future as more storm reports are received.

Busting 3 myths about tornado sirens in Tennessee

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.