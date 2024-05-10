NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Barry, Lawrence Counties

UPDATE

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF-1 tornado was responsible for damage from Monett to Aurora.

A survey team was able to track the storm along a ten-and-a-half-mile path through northern Barry County and southern Lawrence County.

The tornado was on the ground for about 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon (5/8), starting at 4:25 p.m.

It had a maximum width of 150 yards and packed 95 mile per hour winds.

Several trees were uprooted or snapped off and several outbuildings were destroyed.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from this tornado.

ORIGINAL

LAWRENCE, Co. — What’s now believed to be a tornado, touched down near Monett, causing damage along its path.

Lawrence County Sheriff, Brad Delay says at least one tornado touched down just east of Monett — near Highway 60 and Lawrence 2240 — which is also the Lawrence and Barry County line.

The tornado touched down around before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and damaged approximately 15 homes.

The damage ranges from a few shingles and siding ripped off, to entire roofs blown away and uprooted trees falling onto homes.

One of homes affected belonged to Kevin Davis.

After the storm passed — Davis, who owns an excavating business — jumped on his bulldozer and immediately began helping firefighters clear downed trees and debris.

“We saw a wall of water coming and I told my wife to get in the house, and as soon as we got in the house the wind hit, and the trees started coming down, and the electricity went off. We came out and there were trees tore up everywhere,” said Davis.

“This has been a weird pattern the last couple weeks with the storms. We’ve been getting lucky with our district here lately. But, today’s the day that our luck ran out, so we got it this time,” said Monett Rural Fire Assistant Chief, Matt Privett.

Monett Rural Fire says no injuries have been reported from this particular storm east of Monett.

