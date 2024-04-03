NWS 'cautiously optimistic' about forecast for eclipse day in Evansville

EVANSVILLE – Monday could end up being a nice day to see the eclipse.

That's the "cautiously optimistic" forecast the National Weather Service unveiled Wednesday afternoon, a mere five days before a total solar eclipse passes directly over Evansville.

"Skies look to start off mostly cloudy Monday morning, but clear from west to east by early afternoon," the weather service said in a briefing memo. "We are becoming cautiously optimistic that skies will be mostly sunny by the time eclipse totality begins, but there is still time for the forecast to shift one way or the other."

The fluctuating nature of this was made abundantly clear by the NWS itself. Earlier Wednesday, they released a forecast that said Evansville could still be grappling with cloudy skies by the time the total eclipse arrived at 2:02 p.m. Monday.

The uncertainty came from a "disturbance" that could sweep through the area Sunday night and into Monday, bringing blustery conditions and about a 50% chance of rainfall.

Evansville still could see rain Sunday evening and early Monday, but that should be long gone by the time the eclipse kicks into high gear. It will mark the first time since 1869 that Evansville has fallen into the path of totality.

Until the last day or so, meteorologists have been unable to say what kind of conditions Evansville will see during this once-in-a-lifetime event for the city. Tourism officials have bet big on sunny skies, inviting hordes of tourists to flood Evansville on Monday to bathe in the spectral show. But we will only see the eclipse in its full glory if the clouds stay away.

As of now, that could happen.

