NWS Amarillo: 4 tornadoes hit Sunday, damaged hospital, rodeo arena

Four tornadoes tore through two counties in the Texas Panhandle on Sunday, damaging a hospital, a rodeo arena, and other structures, according to the latest survey from National Weather Service (NWS) Amarillo.

NWS Amarillo teams began surveying damage Monday in Ochiltree and Wheeler Counties associated with Sunday's severe storms, and preliminary findings found four tornadoes. There were three in Ochiltree County and one in Wheeler County.

"Thank you to everyone that provided videos, pictures, or eyewitness accounts, they were very helpful in determining the timing and locations of these tornadoes," NWS said in a Facebook update.

No injuries or deaths were reported from any of the tornadoes.

The city of Perryton is still recovering from last year's EF-3 tornado that struck June 15, which left three residents dead, around 1,000 injured and hundreds of homes and buildings damaged.

According to the NWS Public Information Statement, a tornado with an unknown rating touched down at 2:43 p.m. Sunday about seven miles south-southeast of Waka in West Ochiltree County. It was on the ground for about 0.73 miles, but remained in a field and resulted in no known damage.

Another tornado touched down about four miles south of Perryton around 2:58 p.m. with 105 mph winds, marking it as an EF-1 rating. It was on the ground for about 1.59 miles and about 13 minutes. Video footage indicated it was wide, with possibly had multiple vortices.

"The tornado developed in a field to the south of County Road M," the statement said. "It then crossed County Road M, where it snapped three power poles and overturned a portion of an irrigation pivot. The tornado then crossed Highway 83 where it caused loss of roofing material to a roundtop quonset. As the tornado continued to track to the northeast, it threw mud on several power poles and deposited debris along County Road L. The tornado tracked northeast before dissipating in a field."

The third reported tornado, which damaged part of Ochiltree General Hospital, was rated an EF-0 with 80 mph winds and was on the ground for about 0.72 miles. It started at 3:05 p.m. about two miles south of Perryton in Ochiltree County and lasted two minutes.

"Damage to a barn included loss of a door and some lifted roof panels near County Rd K, with additional damage to the Ochiltree Hospital where shingles and some roof material were blown off just before the tornado lifted," the statement stated.

The hospital reported all staff and patients were safe and accounted for, and the ER and clinic were unaffected.

The fourth tornado, rated as an EF-1 with 100 mph winds, touched down at 3:17 p.m. in northwest Shamrock, north of I-40, in Wheeler County. It lasted for about a minute and covered 0.18 miles. It damaged the Dalton O Gorman Rodeo Arena, tearing off a "large section" of the roof and blowing down the south-facing wall.

According to the West Texas Mesonet, wind gusts were recorded as high as 77 mph in Sundown, with 67 mph gusts in areas including Levelland, McLean and Clarendon and several areas across the region seeing winds in the 50-60 mph range Sunday.

Xcel Energy had de-energized some power lines in the region as a safety measure, affecting about 2,000 people, with most power restored Monday after crews were able to inspect the lines. Some lines had automatic power restoration features temporarily turned off because of wildfire danger, the company said.

