NWS advises avoiding Lake Michigan beaches Tuesday as storms approach

Grab an umbrella before heading out Tuesday and if you're in west Michigan, be sure to stay clear of the Lake Michigan coastline.

Michigan is bracing for rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The storms could bring high winds and large hail, with localized urban flooding possible in metro Detroit.

Avoid swimming in Lake Michigan Tuesday, the NWS in Grand Rapids warns. Forecasters expect dangerous waves and currents early Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with waves over four feet high possible.

If visiting Lake Michigan beaches after the storms Tuesday morning, avoid going in the water. A breeze may kick up waves and currents during the day. Lingering rip currents even hours after the thunderstorm may also be present. pic.twitter.com/rPXGHgbSZ8 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 24, 2024

Small craft advisories are in effect from Saginaw Bay to Port Huron from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and for Lake St. Clair and the Michigan waters of Lake Erie from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, per the NWS.

The Ionia County Sheriff Office cited the NWS forecast in a Facebook post, encouraging residents to avoid Lake Michigan beaches amid the expected storms Tuesday.

The forecast calls for a high of 87 degrees and a low of 69 degrees, with the likelihood of rain at 80 percent.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lake Michigan beaches unsafe amid Tuesday storms, forecasters warn