NWA Gives Day raises $1 million for nonprofits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Gives raised $1 million on April 4 for nonprofits as part of its NWA Gives Day, where community members can give back and support nonprofit organizations across Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s just a great way to voice your support for what we’re doing,” said Christina Williams, executive director of Circles NWA, a non-profit organization working to increase economic mobility for families in poverty in Northwest Arkansas.

Annual fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas nonprofits kicks off

Circles NWA is one of 165 organizations participating in NWA Gives Day.

“We have matching funds, so we’re telling people you give $5, it automatically becomes $10, which can turn into a $1,000 prize,” said Christina.

For Circles NWA, she says they set a goal of $50,000, to recruit volunteers and provide more programs to help people in the community. The organization reached its goal.

“We want to see a community committed to removing the barriers that keep people stuck in poverty and supporting Circles is one way that we have, to build this community,” said Christina.

“It’s a cool day for visibility. Everyone’s paying attention,” said Solomon Burchfield, executive director, of New Beginnings Bridge Housing Community.

He says NWA Gives Day helped bring his nonprofit to life.

“Our new kind of out-of-the-box project is called New Beginnings, and we received our largest donation through NWA Gives Day to help us launch,” said Burchfield.

Now, he’s launching A Place to Heal’, a medical respite for the unhoused community for this year’s day of giving.

New Beginnings NWA approved to offer medical services to unhoused people

“Don’t have safe, appropriate facilities at the place that they live. So, A Place to Heal offers people a safe place to recuperate,” said Burchfield.

Burchfield’s goal was to raise $75,000.

Kenny Williams, executive director for Pedal it Forward plans to bring more bikes to the Springdale community. His goal was to reach $25,000.

“We have a big goal this year, but I think we’re going to hit it. The platform has been really active. The shops are active, and so we’re excited to be doing it,” said Kenny.

You can find out more information about NWA Gives here.

