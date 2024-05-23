NWA doctor accused of sexual assault allowed to leave country for fifth time

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cave Springs doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients is now allowed to leave the country for a fifth time, according to court documents.

Dr. Adam Maass, 53, was granted permission by a Washington County judge to leave the United States to visit Germany from June 18-26 ahead of his upcoming trials.

This is the fifth time Maass has been granted the ability to leave the county. Here are Maass’ other trips he’s had permission to take:

Granted permission on March 1, 2023, to travel to Germany from March 9-16.

Granted permission on June 27, 2023, to travel to Germany from July 13-22.

Granted permission on September 13, 2023, to travel to Germany from September 28 through October 13.

Granted permission on February 27, 2024, to travel to Germany from March 11 through March 22.

Springdale man pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years for Christmas Eve stabbing

Court documents say that Maass will have to keep his probation officer aware of his location during the time period.

The Cave Springs endocrinologist was arrested in 2022 on sexual assault charges in both Benton and Washington counties.

In Benton County, Maass is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. In Washington County, Maass is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

More than a dozen victims have come forward accusing Maass of touching them inappropriately while conducting medical exams since 2007.

Maass has pleaded not guilty to all charges. A pretrial hearing in Benton County is scheduled for July 3.

He has a plea hearing in Washington County set for June 7, according to court documents.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.