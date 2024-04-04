NW Marion: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on CR 328

The driver and lone occupant of an SUV was killed in a single-vehicle crash along County Road 328 on Thursday. Here's what we know:

Where did it happen? In the 14100 block of CR 328, roughly 2.5 miles from West State Road 40.

FHP officials said a woman behind the wheel of this SUV crashed Thursday along County Road 328. The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, troopers said.

Who died? Law enforcement officials identified the deceased as a woman. Her name and other identifying features are being withheld by officials until family members can be notified.

This speed sign was one of three objects struck by an SUV driven by a woman along County Road 328 on Thursday, according to FHP officials. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Investigating agency: Florida Highway Patrol.

What happened? Troopers on scene said the woman was behind the wheel of an older model Chevy Blazer that was westbound on CR 328. For an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck three objects: a 45 mph speed sign, a fence and a tree.

Authorities said the woman was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where she died.

Was speed a factor? FHP officials said it's unknown, and that issue, along with other factors, will be part of their investigation.

What time was the crash? Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said his agency was assigned the call at 10:12 a.m. and arrived at 10:17 a.m. Lucas said fire officials began extricating the woman from the SUV at 10:29 a.m. and finished at 10:38 a.m.

The woman was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

