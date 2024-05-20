'This Is Nuts!': Large Dust Storm Sweeps Through Central Kansas

A large dust storm swept through Great Bend, Kansas, on Sunday, May 19, shocking a resident with its size and speed.

Video recorded by Tiffany Serna shows wind gusts picking up as a wall of dust approaches.

Speaking to Storyful, Serna said the “haboob came so fast.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it, and have lived in Kansas all my life,” Serna said.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region on Sunday evening, saying the storm could contain wind gusts up to 70 mph. Credit: Tiffany Serna via Storyful

No.

Oh my gosh.

Holy, wow.

Here we go guys.

It's like a tornado coming through.

Whoa.

Wow.

This is nuts.

