Nutrition Policy Isn’t Working. Let’s Try Something Different

It’s enough to make any nutrition wonk weep. Despite decades—and millions of dollars—spent on educating the public about healthy eating, the number of overweight people continues to rise.

Of the 129 countries surveyed for the 2016 Global Nutrition Report, 57 “face a double burden of malnutrition—that is, undernutrition combined with overweight, obesity and/or nutrition-related” diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers, according to the report’s “50 Numbers on the World’s Nutrition Challenge and Actions to Overcome It.”

As incomes rise around the world, studies show more humans are choosing processed foods high in fat, salt, and sugar, says Jack Winkler, professor emeritus of nutrition policy at London Metropolitan University.

“Nutrition policy has failed,” Winkler wrote in the British Medical Journal in 2014. “It’s time to do something different, something that works.”

Winkler believes the changes must happen soon to avert a worldwide health catastrophe. The numbers in the report bolster his sense of urgency: About 38 percent of the world’s people were overweight in 2014. In North America, it is 67 percent, and in Europe, it is 58 percent. Rates of obesity and diabetes have increased dramatically in the last 20 years.

Information programs have been mostly effective in making us feel guilty, Winkler says. Questionnaires show that North Americans and Europeans understand the correlation between good nutrition and healthy lives because they tend to lie about how much and what they eat. “In one study, 40 percent of the women and 27 percent of the men claimed to be eating less than is necessary to stay alive,” Winkler says.

Clearly there’s a disconnect between what people know about healthy eating and what they eat. That’s because people often have other priorities for food besides health, according to Winkler. He spoke to TakePart about nutrition policy.

TakePart: What are the other priorities for eating?

Jack Winkler: Taste is usually the No. 1 priority for the food we eat. Assume you’re a woman with children and a short budget for food. You aren’t going to buy fruits and vegetables because they’re expensive and your kids and husband won’t eat them. You’re pressured to buy what your kids will eat.

Then some people are absolutely repelled by intrusive “nannying”—health experts wagging a finger and telling them what to eat—so governments stop short of antagonizing voters with compulsory actions. My guess is that this will change in the decades ahead as the rise in type 2 diabetes puts pressure on health care budgets.

TakePart: So what are public health officials to do?

Winkler: Strategically there is a big divide between people who are principled and want to eliminate a problem versus people who are more pragmatic and satisfied with small progressive steps, as long as they’re in the right direction. I am 100 percent pragmatic. I don’t want to be a glorious failure. I’d like to think somebody will be a little bit healthier as a result of my working life.

There’s two things I would do as a practical matter. The first is a nutritional reformulation of foods but following an unobtrusive policy. In other words, improve the foods, but don’t shout about it because when you tell people about it, sales tend to decline.

In Britain, 75 to 85 percent of what we eat is manufactured food, depending on whether you consider hamburger a processed food, so everyone who eats these reformulated foods benefits, whether they’re concerned about eating healthy foods or not. It doesn’t depend on people making a conscious choice every time they go shopping.

TakePart: How do you make companies reformulate their foods?

Winkler: The story I like to tell is about Britain’s salt reduction program, which began in 2005. Salt has been implicated in strokes and various cardiovascular problems, and we had a study that said 70 percent of the salt consumed in Britain is in manufactured foods, so they put together the salt reduction program to encourage manufacturers to reduce the salt in their products.

In 97 percent of the [reformulated] products, there was no indication whatsoever that they had been changed, so people just went on buying them as normal and consumed less salt in the process. As a result, in six years the national salt consumption went down 15 percent. It is the most successful nutrition policy the world has seen since the Second World War.