Nutrient management plans are the next step in H2Ohio program

H2Ohio sign up in Ashland County was here and gone in the blink of an eye, literally. Ashland County was limited to 10,000 acres, with each producer having a maximum of 750 acres. So, what is next?

It is to develop a nutrient management plan for each producer who signed up. Luckily this is nothing new to Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District or Ashland County producers. With each soil sample that is brought into the SWCD office a VNMP is returned with the results.

With the H2Ohio program rollout there are two types of nutrient management plans that can be written to comply, a comprehensive nutrient management plan (CNMP) or a voluntary nutrient management plan (VNMP).

A CNMP will be developed when a landowner has livestock that produces 350 ton or 100,000 gallons of manure. Animal numbers will vary from farm to farm to know if a CNMP is required due to size and amount of manure produced. Everyone has their own management strategy with the type of bedding and the amount used.

When developing a CNMP, bedding is included with the manure that is produced to calculate the total tons produced. Producers who do not have livestock or have just a few animals, such as a hobby farm or 4-H project animals, most likely will just require a VNMP.

What exactly are CNMP and VNMP?

A Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plan is a total planning tool that details the animal production related activities for a specific farming operation. A CNMP describes a farm's production practices, as well as the equipment and structures used. It combines conservation practices with management activities to create a system that addresses animal production operations, from feed inputs to the use of animal manure.

A CNMP can help farm managers comply with regulatory requirements as well as protect water quality, obtain more benefit from the animal manure and organic by-products of the operation, and minimize negative impacts to the environment and public health.

Much like a CNMP, a VNMP will use soil samples to determine what nutrients are needed for the field dependent upon the crop being grown. Just like any of us, a producer does not want to apply more nutrients than what is needed, but also realizes nutrients are critical for a successful crop.

With both plans, there will be a lot of discussion on management, what varieties of fertilizers that are preferred where then, a plan can be developed to help save on expenditures of fertilizers. When the plans are developed and suited for each individual producer everyone benefits, when followed it helps prevent excess run off into streams and water courses from manure or commercial fertilizer, and over applications can be prevented if a plan is followed closely.

A CNMP can be written by a technical service provider (TSP) and may be eligible for cost share through the local Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) office. Ashland NRCS office can be reached at 419-289-6951.

Ashland SWCD will host a monthly conservation chat in August called Know Your Nutrient Plan on 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at 110 Cottage St. If anybody would like more information on the event or to RSVP, contact Ashland SWCD at 419-281-7645.

Katie Eikleberry is conservation specialist at the Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Nutrient management plan is next step for H2Ohio program participants