Nurture curiosity, not censorship | ALLISON BERKOWITZ

My wedding cake was crafted to resemble a stack of books. As you can imagine, my family is full of book lovers. So it’s hit us particularly hard that Alabama’s libraries have come under serious scrutiny and are receiving undeserved ire.

As the mother of a four-year-old, I do not believe proposed changes to the state library code are needed. My family frequents the library most weeks. I understand some parents not wanting their children to see certain materials, but families should get to make these decisions for themselves.

As an educator, I think such restrictions could inhibit children’s intellectual, creative, and empathetic development by limiting a diverse range of ideas, stories, and perspectives.

As an Alabamian, I find restricting library materials would set a dangerous precedent. Independent thought is as American as apple pie. This type of unnecessary government interference does not seem in alignment with the values of many Alabamians and does not seem to honor our ability to think for ourselves.

As a social worker, I feel absolutely heartbroken that many of the books in question are for or about LGBT+ young people. This population is overrepresented in countless traumatic categories: homelessness, sexual abuse, mental health issues, and suicide attempts to name a few. Are LGBT+ children genetically predisposed to trauma? No. They suffer because of how we as a society treat them.

How must it feel to be a child with the odds already stacked against you, and have the library, one of the few safe havens, become less welcoming? Why take away an important resource for children trying to make sense of things about themselves they might not yet understand? Why remove resources from children curious about other people? If a parent doesn’t want their child to consume certain media, that’s their right. But they should not get to dictate what is or is not available for all of us.

Another important consideration: proposed changes to the state library code will make procedures unnecessarily cumbersome for library employees. Alabamian librarians have been involuntarily thrown into a volatile situation. This is unfair to them and could bring them harm.

We have already seen examples of this at the Autauga-Prattville Public Library where Andrew Foster — the former director — was fired by the board of trustees last Thursday. Additionally, the chair of the board has threatened to fire employees over a protest they mounted over Foster’s firing.

The proposed changes to the state code represent even more challenges for librarians throughout the state. Timothy Healy, a priest and former president of the New York Public Library and Georgetown University, once said that “the most important asset of any library goes home at night — the library staff,” and I believe that. These public servants are kind, thoughtful people and do not deserve this treatment.

I’m sharing these concerns with the board of directors of the Alabama Public Library Services. They are accepting public commentary on proposed changes to the state library code until April 29th. I hope they are doing so in good faith and that they — along with leaders like APLS Executive Director Nancy Peck and Gov. Ivey — will truly take our thoughts into consideration. I believe our odds of this increase if many of us make our thoughts known. It is important for state leaders to hear from us now, loudly and clearly, that Alabamians are not okay with censorship or banning books.

Allison Berkowitz is an assistant professor of social work at the University of North Alabama, an active legislative advocate, and a board member of the National Association of Social Workers - Alabama Chapter. She lives in Florence.

