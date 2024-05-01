Nursing school to open campus near UCF

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

HCA Healthcare’s Galen College of Nursing — one of the nation’s largest private nursing schools — will debut an Orlando campus soon.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based for-profit college signed a lease for 42,145 square feet in Ingenuity Point at 12650 Ingenuity Drive in Orlando, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s first-quarter 2024 office report. The building is in Central Florida Research Park near the University of Central Florida.

Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE HCA) bought the college in 2020, according to Orlando Business Journal sister paper Louisville Business First. The acquisition of Galen effectively created a pipeline for HCA, which allows new nurses to feed the company’s hospital system amid a nationwide shortage.

