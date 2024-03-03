Nurses, security attacked at a Staten Island hospital: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Security guards and nurses were attacked at a Staten Island hospital early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The violence started at about 4 a.m. at Richmond University Medical Center, when a person slashed three security guards with an unknown object, punched a nurse and bit another nurse, according to the NYPD.

The suspected attacker was in the hospital being evaluated for emotional issues before the attack, after which they were arrested at the hospital, according to police.

