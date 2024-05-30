Nurse: Sexual assault exam of girl 'consistent' with rape charge against Marion councilman

MARION — A Marion Municipal Court judge ruled Thursday that a city councilman should stand trial on charges he forcibly raped a 13-year-old girl after a nurse testified at a preliminary hearing that a sexual assault exam of the girl found evidence "consistent with her report."

Marion City Councilman Ayers Ratliff was arrested May 20 on rape charges involving the teen girl, who texted a friend the night before saying Ratliff had raped her, witnesses testified during Ratliff's preliminary hearing Thursday. The friend told staff at their middle school, triggering a police investigation. Evidence was collected from Ratliff's home, and the girl underwent a three-hour sexual assault exam. Lab results for much of the evidence have yet to be processed.

Released on a $500,000 bond, Ratliff resumed his duties at a Marion City Council meeting Tuesday night, where the charges against him were not mentioned by other council members, city officials or the citizens who came to speak on other matters. Speaking with The Dispatch after the meeting, fellow city council members and Marion Mayor Bill Collins said they weren't aware of any plans to remove Ratliff from his position, and that such a move may not be legally possible.

Attorneys for Ratliff have said the allegations against him are false, and he will resist any action to remove him from the council. Ratliff is a Democrat who was first elected in 2005.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan called a nurse, Marion Police Chief Ray McDonald, and an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) agent who helped process the crime scene to testify against Ratliff at the preliminary hearing.

The girl and her mother had been subpoenaed to testify at the hearing, but ultimately neither one of them spoke or appeared in the courtroom.

Sylvia Peyton, a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, said the girl told her during the exam that Ratliff put his hands up her shirt and then raped her on the evening of April 19. When asked if he had done this in the past, the nurse said the girl reported that Ratliff had fondled her and slapped her rear over the past few years.

The girl told Peyton she had initially tried to fight off Ratliff, but was overpowered.

Peyton said an examination of the girl showed physical abrasion evidence consistent with the teen's account of what happened. When an attorney for Ratliff asked whether something else could have caused what she saw, Peyton replied that a few other things could have, such as wiping the area roughly.

BCI Special Agent David Hammond said investigators recovered several items of clothing as evidence after the objects glowed under ultraviolet light, indicating the presence of bodily fluids. Hammond said a pair of underwear matching the description of the pair the girl said she was wearing that night was stained with blood. Peyton had said the girl wasn't menstruating at the time of her exam.

File photo: Ayers Ratliff appears at a Marion City Council meeting. (Marion Star file photo)

An attorney for Ratliff argued that none of the evidence presented Thursday definitively showed Ratliff had raped the girl and the prosecution's case was solely "based on the word of a 13-year-old girl."

After hearing the evidence, Marion Municipal Court Judge Teresa L. Ballinger ordered Ratliff's case be bound over to Marion County Common Pleas Court, where a trial date has not been set.

