Nurse practitioner Angela Simmerman will open Be Well Peds in Uhrichsville in April

Angela Simmerman of Peoli is a family nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics.

She graduated from Indian Valley High School in 2002, then Kent State Tuscarawas with an associate degree in nursing before graduating from Malone University as a family nurse practitioner. But her interest in healthcare really began in while school.

“I worked at a nursing home and really enjoyed helping people and feeling like I was making a difference. I have always been a fan of science and the fact that our local community college had a very reputable nursing program. it just made sense for me to attend nursing school.”

Angela Simmerman

But an even bigger step in her career awaits her as she’ll open Be Well Peds in Uhrichsville next month. “As the state of Ohio requires, I will have a collaborating physician, but will be the only medical professional on site.” After the opening she plans to obtain certification in holistic healthcare.

“It is still hard for me to believe this is my new journey. If you would have asked me 20 years ago when I graduated with an associate degree in nursing about going further I would have told you there were zero plans of me returning to school,” she added.

But everything has come full circle for Simmerman.

“It just goes to show that God has a plan for everyone, and you end up where you are supposed to be. It has been a roller coaster of emotions going through this process and even believing that I was capable of doing this at all. My family has made sacrifices financially and with time, but they have been so supportive and encouraging through this process.”

For other nurse partitions considering opening their own practices, Simmerman has a bit of advice: “Kent State Tuscarawas has a great small business development center that has been so helpful to me from the start. The staff is knowledgeable and will guide you in the right direction from setting up your business plan to assisting with bank contacts for financing."

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Angela Simmerman opening Be Well Peds in Uhrichsville next month