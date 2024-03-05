Nurse practitioner accused of writing fake oxycodone prescriptions

A nurse practitioner is accused of writing fake prescriptions for oxycodone.

Joseph Sapp, 55, of Jeannette, is facing several felony charges. Police said he was writing fraudulent prescriptions while unemployed.

Investigators went through trash he left by the road for months before search warrants were served at 19 locations.

When a search warrant was served at his home, police found receipts for real and fictitious people and a case of fake prescription pads.

Sapp allegedly told investigators that he would travel around to pharmacies to pick up prescriptions for himself.

Sapp is due back in court on April 3.

