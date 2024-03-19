A nurse and her former college teammate: two women killed by one’s beau in Miami-Dade

Two roommates killed in their West Miami-Dade apartment building last weekend by the boyfriend of one were graduates of a college in New Hampshire — where they also played together on the women’s ice hockey team. Adding to the tragedy, one of the the women had just received her license to be a registered nurse in Florida.

New England College, located in Henniker, New Hampshire, confirmed via social media Tuesday morning what some New England media reported the night before: Meghan Constance Moore, 25, was a 2021 graduate and Sidney Capolino, 23, graduated in the Class of 2022.

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are keeping their families and friends in our thoughts and our prayers at this difficult time,” the school posted to Facebook and Instagram.

Miami-Dade police say Luis Napoles, Moore’s boyfriend, drove Saturday night to the Windsor Ludlam Trail Apartments, and shot Moore to death outside of the women’s residence. Napoles then walked inside the apartment, where he gunned down Capolino before taking his own life.

Moore spent three seasons as a forward on the school’s NCAA Division III hockey team after graduating Barnstable High School, less than a mile from her family’s home in Centerville, Mass.

“To know her is to love her, she was without a doubt the funniest person I have ever met without even trying,” friend and former college teammate Tara Rooney emailed the Miami Herald. “Having someone like her in my life was super special because without Meg I wouldn’t have her amazing family in my life, her amazing best friends from Cape I now get to call my best friends, and I surely wouldn’t have had as many laughs.

“This will forever change me.”

Capolino, whose hometown was Pawling, New York, played defense at the liberal arts college for four seasons. According to the Florida Department of Health’s license verification, she had gotten her registered nurse certification in Florida on Feb. 9.

Herald Staff Writer Omar Rodriguez Ortiz contributed to this report.