Nunn awards Iowa Medal of Merit to Perry Police Department officers

School Resource Officer Josh Moore, Officer Micaela Zagar, Officer Cameron Martinez and Chief Eric Vaughn pose for a photo with Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh and U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn after receiving the Iowa Medal of Merit during a ceremony on Friday, April 25, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn presented four officers with the Perry Police Department with the Iowa Medal of Merit for their actions in responding swiftly to the shooting on Jan. 4 at Perry High School.

“In January, our community was rocked by the tragic attack at Perry High School. The Perry Police Department helped save lives with their courageous and rapid response,” Nunn said during a ceremony on Friday, April 25. “It’s my privilege to honor these men and women in uniform for their willingness to run into danger to keep our community safe. We can’t say thank you enough!”

The officers honored with the Iowa Medal of Merit include: Chief Eric Vaughn, Officer Micaela Zagar, Officer Cameron Martinez and School Resource Officer Josh Moore.

School Resource Officer Josh Moore, Officer Cameron Martinez, Officer Micaela Zagar and Chief Eric Vaughn pose for a photo after receiving the Iowa Medal of Merit during a ceremony on Friday, April 25, 2024, at the Perry Police Department.

“Our officers were honored to be recognized for their response and actions on January 4th," said Chief Eric Vaughn. “Our training had taught us how to respond to a situation we hoped we would never have to.”

“We appreciate all you did. We’re still healing from what happened. We’re going to get through it,” said Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh. “We appreciate you all, and everyone’s efforts through this whole time.”

Members of the Perry Police Department pose for a photo with Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh and U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn on Friday, April 25, 2024.

The Iowa Medal of Merit recognizes heroes in the community, including law enforcement, that serve their community honorably.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Nunn awards Iowa Medal of Merit to Perry Police Department officers