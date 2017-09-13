Nun With A Chainsaw Clears Hurricane Irma Debris Like A Pro

A nun in West Kendall, Florida saw a car nearly go off the road while trying to avoid a tree that had fallen due to Hurricane Irma.

A nun in West Kendall, Florida saw a car nearly go off the road while trying to avoid a tree that had fallen due to Hurricane Irma. So she found a chainsaw and got to work.

On Tuesday, an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer spotted Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School clearing debris from the road. The officer took a photo and a video of the nun in action.

of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrongpic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

We are #OneCommunity in @MiamiDadeCounty! Thank you Sister Margaret Ann of @ACCHS_Bulldogs for pitching in as we recover from #Irmapic.twitter.com/KSqdHFHJuv — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

In an interview with CNN, Sister Margaret Ann told host Erin Burnett why she decided to pitch in.

“There was a need,” she said. “I had the means. So I wanted to help out.”

Sister Margaret Ann added that other locals saw her working and also participated in clearing the debris.

“It became a really good community project,” she said.